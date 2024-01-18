Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VSGX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,079 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.