Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

