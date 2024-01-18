Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $946.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

