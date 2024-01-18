Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after acquiring an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

