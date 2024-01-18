Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,727 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

