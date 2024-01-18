USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.68. 120,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 274,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,947,759.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.