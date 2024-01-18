Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.58.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.18 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.