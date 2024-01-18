Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.78

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 425321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

