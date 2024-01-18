UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.18 and a 200-day moving average of $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $485.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

