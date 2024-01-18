United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Trimmed by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 3.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $556.75. The company had a trading volume of 178,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.30 and a 200-day moving average of $473.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.