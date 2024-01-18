United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UMC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,672,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,794 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

