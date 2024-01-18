Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,715.50

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,715.50 ($47.28) and last traded at GBX 3,721.50 ($47.35), with a volume of 608892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,761 ($47.86).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($54.71) to GBX 4,600 ($58.53) in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,242 ($53.98).

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,813.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,951.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of GBX 37.15 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,357.14%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.