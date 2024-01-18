UBS Group Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to “Buy”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DANOY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
