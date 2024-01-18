UBS Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $560.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $500.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

NFLX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $479.40. 648,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,603. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.81 and a 200 day moving average of $435.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

