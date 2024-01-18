UBS Group Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $38.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 1,085,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,334. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

