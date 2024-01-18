UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,458 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $40,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 576,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

