Truist Financial Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Buy

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

