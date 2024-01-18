TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 43475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
TriStar Gold Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriStar Gold
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.