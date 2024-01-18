Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,058 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 13.3% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,005. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

