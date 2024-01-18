Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 1,458,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,711. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

