Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental accounts for about 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of Tri-Continental worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.5 %

TY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

