Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9906798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 721,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $3,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,440,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,444,378 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

