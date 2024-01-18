Traders Purchase High Volume of Wolfspeed Put Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,203 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

