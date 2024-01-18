Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,100 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

