Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Up 5.1%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.04. 8,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 140,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRML. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

