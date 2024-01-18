Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.