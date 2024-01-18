Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
