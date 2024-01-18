Threshold (T) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $322.52 million and $75.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,531.26 or 1.00039064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00242368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03310337 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $76,118,069.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

