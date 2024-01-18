The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.