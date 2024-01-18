The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$90.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$79.88 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.70. The stock has a market cap of C$142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.7346369 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

