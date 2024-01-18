The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.