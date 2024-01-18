The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Southern stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 442,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

