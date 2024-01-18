The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 176,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 296,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

