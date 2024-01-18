The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $64.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.95 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,962. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

