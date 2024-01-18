The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

NYSE CI traded down $6.01 on Thursday, hitting $302.47. 569,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.36. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

