The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cato by 129.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cato by 46.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of CATO stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

