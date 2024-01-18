The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

