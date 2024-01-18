Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $755.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.61) and last traded at GBX 9.68 ($0.12), with a volume of 3306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.86.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,485.88%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

