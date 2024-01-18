Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.81. 47,618,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,456,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $673.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

