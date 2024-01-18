Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.