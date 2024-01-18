Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $685.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

