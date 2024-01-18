Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Terreno Realty worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

