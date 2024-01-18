TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $265.95 million and approximately $98.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00082222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00028258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,267,850 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,031,338 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

