Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.67 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $443.69 million and approximately $53.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 635,026,472 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

