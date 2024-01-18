Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

