Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

