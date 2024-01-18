Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVS opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

