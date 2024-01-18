Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,117 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

