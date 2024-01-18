Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

