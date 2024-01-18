Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $295.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

