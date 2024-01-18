Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

