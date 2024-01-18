Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MS opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

